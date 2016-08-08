Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team's 2017 YZ450FM 3

The 2015 MXGP World Champion Romain Febvre and the 2014 MXGP vice-world champion Jeremy Van Horebeek will be lining up on Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP YZ450FM's in the premier class of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP.

Credit: Yamaha Racing
Related: Jeremy van Horebeek Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team Romain Febvre
Jeremy van Horebeek Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team Romain Febvre
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments

  • KooyaKooya

    2/7/2017 7:33 PM

    What's with the weld all along the top of the swingarm?

  • ocscottie

    2/7/2017 8:19 PM

    Its a brace they weld across the top of the swingarm to strengthen them.

  • mikebrownsound

    2/7/2017 5:43 PM

    Fanzy! But to me the Yamaha looks like the heaviest of the bunch? Dunno why but the cockpit feels like it´s massive and would be perfect for a K-dub, Preston, Vuillemin

Feature Videos