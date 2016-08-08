Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game

- Home
MattyVicious
10/13/2017 5:17 PM
I was excited. Until i saw milestones stamp on it.
Hahny
10/13/2017 3:24 PM
Going to be the same garbage as mxgp3. Milestone can't get 10 jumps on a motocross track right let alone 70 on a supercross track.
KhariSabb
10/13/2017 3:58 PM
Take the negativity somewhere else. You should be thankful they keep making games! If you want to make a dirt bike video game that's going to be PERFECT.... by all means get my contact info and I'll preorder 7
erickx250
10/13/2017 6:30 PM
Here here, well said sir.
MattyVicious
10/13/2017 5:18 PM
Exactly.