Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game - Teaser Trailer 5

Release Date: February 13th, 2018

Credit: Milestone
Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game
5 comments

  • MattyVicious

    10/13/2017 5:17 PM

    I was excited. Until i saw milestones stamp on it.

  • Hahny

    10/13/2017 3:24 PM

    Going to be the same garbage as mxgp3. Milestone can't get 10 jumps on a motocross track right let alone 70 on a supercross track.

  • KhariSabb

    10/13/2017 3:58 PM

    Take the negativity somewhere else. You should be thankful they keep making games! If you want to make a dirt bike video game that's going to be PERFECT.... by all means get my contact info and I'll preorder 7

  • erickx250

    10/13/2017 6:30 PM

    Here here, well said sir.

  • MattyVicious

    10/13/2017 5:18 PM

    Exactly.

