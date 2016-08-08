GD2
11/28/2017 9:36 AM
RangerLee
11/28/2017 4:30 PM
The riders and bikes remind me of those remote control Dirt bikes, where the riders are always in one position no matter what is going on
We can get nice movement of bodies in shooters, even BF4 has rider movement on the dirt bikes in that game, so there is no reason we can't have it here.
Hahny
11/28/2017 12:47 PM
Very stiff. Not much rider movement at all on these riders. Mtx had more body English and style than anyt shown by this game so far
