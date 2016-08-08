Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game - Cooper Webb Gameplay, Pt. 2 4

Credit: Milestone Team
Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game
4 comments

  • MattyVicious

    12/22/2017 3:54 PM

    This looks awesome.

  • Joe512

    12/22/2017 2:40 PM

    There's always going to be something to pick apart but games come down to do you want to buy them or not. I will definitely buy this and probably get a lot of enjoyment out of it.

  • GingerVision87

    12/22/2017 11:28 AM

    Looks really good, physics on point.

  • whye869

    12/22/2017 8:19 AM

    I finally think they got it.??everything to me like amazing I hope they do the outdoor nationals as well

