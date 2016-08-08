Monster Energy Supercross: The Video Game

GD2
12/19/2017 9:35 PM
Cody_rg
12/20/2017 8:54 AM
I dont know why every trailer has Cooper battling for the lead, but the games starting to look better and better.
danzig138
12/20/2017 7:42 AM
Haha i was going to say the same thing.
Mr. Knobby
12/20/2017 7:07 AM
Webb getting passed - game seems very accurate.
