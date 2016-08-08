MXGP 3: Weather Conditions Trailer 1

Toughest riders do not care about the weather forecast.

Credit: Milestone
Related: MXGP
MXGP
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2's videos « Previous

1 comment

  • Hahny

    4/14/2017 4:55 PM

    Would still rather milestone work on the bike and rider physics a lot more than what I've seen from their trailers. Their scrubs and controls suck

Feature Videos