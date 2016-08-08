MXGP 3 - Scrub Evolved Trailer

These are exciting, but somewhat insanely busy times within Milestone’s headquarters in Milan. As the anticipation for MXGP 3 continues to build, so our efforts to ensure the game serves as a real turning point for the series also shifts gear.

That’s why we’re to ask for something that doesn’t necessarily come naturally to motorsports fans: a bit of patience. Today we’re announcing that MXGP3‘s launch date has been moved to May 30th for Europe including Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and South Africa and to June 20th for USA, but that’s a delay that’s come about for the best of reasons.

The extra time has been factored in to make sure our development team have the additional hours, day and weeks they need to add vital polish to proceedings. There’s no point in turning up at the start line sat on the back of a bike you know could be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, a little bit faster.

As a little teaser, here’s a sneak peak at one of the features you asked for and we’re spending time on delivering: better air and scrub control.

Bare with us a bit longer, and strap in for a great show!