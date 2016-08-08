MXGP 3 - 2 Strokes Trailer 1

One of the most beloved and requested features: 2-Stroke Bikes. The custom rider will have 10 different 2-stroke bike models available for all the MXGP3 game modes. These kinds of bikes have been designed with a devoted physics and audio. The aim? Loyalty to pure simulation and realism.

Credit: Milestone
Related: MXGP
MXGP
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • iRide110

    3/2/2017 9:48 AM

    FINALLY!!

Feature Videos