MX Nation: Season 3, Episode 1 - New Blood 1

With the surprise retirement of Ryan Dungey and the crushing injury of Ken Roczen, the outdoor 450 class finds itself with an absence of superstars and an opening for a new champion. KTM and Yamaha have bet heavy on new riders, but will it pay off?

Credit: Red Bull
  • jj welks

    7/10/2017 11:49 AM

    Fuck yea, happy they're still doing these

