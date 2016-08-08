MOTOCROSS - Honda CR 125 Fully Tapped

Check out the sweet sounds of Nev Bradshaw railing his 1997 CR 125 around Besthorpe motocross track. 2 Strokes for life!
Credit: www.toofastmediagroup.com
