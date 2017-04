Levi Newby - The Sleeper

You might not know his name yet, but you're going to. Levi Newby is turning heads at the 2017 California Classic and we caught up with him burning laps at Pala on Sunday afternoon before the start of racing this week. His training in Florida and California acclimation is clearly paying off - He just locked down a win in 450B Moto 1 on Thursday, the first day of racing. Keep an eye on the KTM Pilot to shake up the racing order all week long!