Ken Roczen - Ride Again 2

After a horrific injury left him on the sidelines for the majority of the 2017 season, Ken Roczen has set his sights on returning to racing in 2018.

Credit: Shift MX
2 comments

  • manandmachine

    7/6/2017 2:21 PM

    This is right up there with Trey Canard. Comeback of the century.

    Looking forward to seeing Ken kicking ass and taking names!

  • mgifracing

    7/6/2017 5:08 PM

    I just hope he doesn't try to come back to soon. Awesome

