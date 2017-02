Kawasaki Introduces 2017 MXGP & MX2 Teams

The FIM Motocross World Championship will kick off this weekend in Losail (Qatar) and the three official teams representing Monster Energy Kawasaki are ready for this new and long season. Monster KRT Team field Clement Desalle and Jordi Tixier, the Monster DRT squad rely on, Tommy Searle in the premier class and Sanayei plus Brylyakov in MX2. And the Monster Energy Kawasaki MX2 team have a trio of Sterry, Petrov and Rubini – overall our strongest line up for years – let the action begin !