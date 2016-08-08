KTM's Kailub Russell: Five GNCC Overall National Championship Titles In a Row 1

FMF KTM Factory Racing Team’s Kailub Russell wrapped up his fifth consecutive GNCC Overall National Championship at Round 12 of the GNCC Series in Ohio. Russell’s championship-winning performance also marks his 46th career victory, where he now sits tied with Scott Summers for the most overall wins in GNCC history.

For more information visit http://www.ktm.com

Credit: KTM
1 comment

  • Johnny Depp

    10/17/2017 3:59 PM

    Congratulations Kailub, you are legend! Rider, Team, Bike all come together for 5 consecutive titles filled with adversity and extreme conditions. What an amazing accomplishment for all of them.

