Sometimes a racer has to replace the predictability and utility of a track with the excitement and diversity of the hills. The riders of Privateer Performance, a local Race Tech suspension company, felt this need. So Derek Anderson, John Citrola, Nick Citrola, and Joey Olson all grabbed a shovel and traveled to the Bookcliffs in Grand Junction. The steeze and talent that would unfold there would be done no justice if there were no cameras around to record it. After all, if a bike hits the rev-limiter and no one heard it, did it really happen? So when word of this trip reached Elevated Mx, the crew hit the road, pressed record, and waited for the whips to begin.

