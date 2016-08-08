Josh Hansen: On Four Wheels

Organized on the most prestigious racetracks across the US, the EXR Series endurance races offer friendly competitions for teams with a mix of skill and experience levels. As many as 5 drivers can share a car, making the endurance format the ideal place for groups of friends or family members to race together. Josh Hansen joined the fun with co-driver Christian Rochet and his friends at Nut Up on March 24-26 at the Las Vegas Speedway. LeBigUSA.com was there too.



EXR Series: http://exrseries.com

