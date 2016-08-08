Why We're Here: Episode 1 - Joey Savatgy Shredding Ricky Carmichael's Farm

EPISODE 1 - Joey Savatgy talks about moving from California in 2006 to Georgia full time to train and become a professional motocross racer with the help of his family.

Credit: Motocross Action Magazine
