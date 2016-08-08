It's Coming...Absolute Holeshot: 2018 Honda CRF250R Teaser 1

After a big release last year with the 450, you know Honda has something big up their sleeve for their 250F as well....and now they're dropping teasers. Make sure you check back on July 31st to learn more on Vital MX.

1 comment

  • kiwifan

    7/19/2017 9:13 PM

    Gee that bike sounds beasty

