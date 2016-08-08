How to Buy a Used Dirt Bike

Ever make a purchase that you thought was a steal only to find out once you brought it home that the quality wasn’t quite what you expected?



A fair amount of mechanical and logical knowledge is generally required if you want to come away with a worthwhile purchase. So what do you need to know or look for when it comes to finding a good used bike? We’ve got a couple of resources for you to take a look at. First, check out this video for some of the steps and details Jay Clark pays attention to when on the hunt for a dirt bike. Then after the video, check out the tips and suggestions we’ve outlined to help you through the buying process so you can ultimately secure yourself a great used bike.