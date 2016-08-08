A first corner crash, flat out 2 stroke awesomeness and a bucket load of passion.

Have you ever wanted to show your mates how damn awesome motocross is and "How Motocross Should be''? If so than this GoPro video might just be the footage you've been looking for! Vet racer Nev Bradshaw shows why you should never give up in this awesome bar banging video as he fights for the British 2 stroke title...this is awesome, this is How Motocross Should Be!

SUBSCRIBE NOW FOR MORE 2 STROKE EPICNESS!