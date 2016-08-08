Grant Langston: Motocross Training With the Champ - Official Trailer

WATCH HERE: http://radi.al/GrantLangston



Few riders in professional motocross have elevated themselves to the level achieved by South Africa's Grant Langston. Just off his 18th birthday, the teen speedster from Durban won the first of many motocross titles on his way to clinching the 2000 F.I.M. 125cc World Championship aboard a Factory KTM. The following year, Langston moved to the United States to compete in the A.M.A. National Championships and then won the 2003 A.M.A. Supermoto Unlimited Championship in the same year. In 2005, Grant set his sights on A.M.A. Supercross and won the 250cc West Coast Supercross title. The pinnacle of Langston's career came in 2007 when he won the prestigious A.M.A. 450cc National Motocross Championship for Factory Yamaha, capping the season off with the U.S. Open Championship in Las Vegas before forced into retirement due to melanoma cancer. Grant then transitioned into riding coach, T.V. commentator and business owner. With all this experience, Grant decided to share his vast knowledge with you in this one-of-a-kind production. In this video, the champ covers motocross techniques that are very seldom shared and highly coveted. So strap on your helmet and get ready for a ride that's sure to entertain and inform.



Subscribe to EchoBoom Sports!

http://bit.ly/18VxJeD



Check out the new http://www.echoboom.tv

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/echoboomsports

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EchoBoomSports

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/echoboomsports