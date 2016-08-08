Gavin Faith Talks the First Night of Reno Arenacross

Gavin Faith had a perfect night tonight in Reno, from setting the fastest lap time this afternoon in practice, winning his heat race, the head to head, and a flawless 30 laps to win tonight’s overall. He talks about it in his post race interview.

Credit: Arenacross
Related: AMSOIL Arenacross Gavin Faith
AMSOIL Arenacross Gavin Faith
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2's videos « Previous

0 comments
Feature Videos