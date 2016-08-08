If you race or ride dirt bikes who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to ride with the greatest of all-time Ricky Carmichael at the practice track where he put in all those laps that helped prepare him to win 15 championships. Tim Gajser 2016 MXGP world champion made the journey to Florida to ride with his childhood hero on the legendary practice track The Goat Farm. Could this be the beginning of Tim’s American dream.