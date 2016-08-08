Fox Racing: American Dreams - Ricky Carmichael & Tim Gajser 4

If you race or ride dirt bikes who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to ride with the greatest of all-time Ricky Carmichael at the practice track where he put in all those laps that helped prepare him to win 15 championships. Tim Gajser 2016 MXGP world champion made the journey to Florida to ride with his childhood hero on the legendary practice track The Goat Farm. Could this be the beginning of Tim’s American dream.

Credit: Fox Racing
4 comments

  • smoothies862

    10/10/2017 6:35 PM

    thought it would be... hoped it would be more raw riding.

  • BAD10

    10/10/2017 6:11 PM

    RC can still throw down!!!

  • MiguelT.

    10/10/2017 5:17 PM

    so cool

  • Bermshredder449

    10/10/2017 3:21 PM

    How Bout IT!!! Tim Gajser has MAD skillz!!! Wonder who that dude on the Zuke is? He's pretty decent, reminds me Bob Hannah!! HUGE BALLS!!!! RC will ALWAYS be the MAN!!! Cool Vid !! Thanks for sharing!!

