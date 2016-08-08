Flashback: Phil Nicoletti on a Honda CR250 - Blue Diamond MX Park 1

Back in 2006 on a cold windy day at Blue Diamond MX Park in New Castle, DE, New Yorker native Phil Nicoletti got away from the snow to race his Honda CR250 two stroke machine at a local Delmarva series round. Hear the sounds and watch Phil get some seat time and battle with fellow NY pro Andrew Pingotti.

Credit: MXPTV
Phil Nicoletti
1 comment

  • yz133rider

    1/3/2017 2:14 PM

    That honestly might be the very first race I ever entered. Blue diamond was the first track I ever rode at and ever saw in person!

