First Impressions: 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450

We're out at day two of our 2018 Suzuki intro at JGR's private motocross facility, but we snagged some quick thoughts from the first day aboard the all-new RM-Z450 for you to listen to. For the nitty, gritty tech specs, jump over to our First Look....and check back later in this area for more written thoughts after we wrap up day two.

