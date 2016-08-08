Fasthouse: Down for Fun - 2017 MTA Two Stroke World Championships

We're always down for a good time on two-wheels, and what better way than re-living the days when two-strokes ruled the roost at the annual MTA Two-Stroke World Championships at Glen Helen Raceway. Every year, the FH crew heads out to San Bernardino to attend the event for some good old fashion good times on pre-mix burning machines. This year, Sean Collier elected to park "The Beast" in leu of throwing a leg over a modern TM300. His day didn't go to plan, though, as a crash in the first moto left him sore and battered for the rest of the day. He still managed to put in an impressive top-10 ride, finishing 18-8 for 10th overall. In the 125 Pro Class, young racer Robbie Wageman dominated both motos, taking his tricked out YZ125 to wire-to-wire victories in both motos. Check out the quick re-cap video to see what the day was all about.

