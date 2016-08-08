Emotions - Suzuki World MXGP

Riding is about controlling your bike, controlling your mindset, controlling your body. In this video, we want to show the emotions that are present in our riders’ heads, the way they deal with them; and how the Suzuki World MXGP and MX2 teams try to help in this mind-set.

Credit: Suzuki
