Dirt Bikes, Surfboards, and Good Times - 19th Annual Surfercross

There are certain events every year that are a must-attend on our list. Surfercross is one of them. A two-day get together of both the surfing and motocross communities; Surfercross lightheartedly pits surfers and motocrossers against each other over the course of two days—one at the moto track and the other at one of the most popular SoCal surf spots, San Onofre. Nearly 20 years ago, the event was created by current JGR/Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht and has continued as a passion project for him. Today, it brings together a core group of surfers, riders, and industry insiders for some fun in the sun and dirt.