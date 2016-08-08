Darryn Durham - MIA 2

We went off the grid to track down missing Supercross racer, Darryn Durham. He takes us on a trip to a place where cell phones don't work, and motorcycles do the talking.

Credit: The Viewing
Darryn Durham The Viewing
2 comments

  • ML512

    5/13/2017 8:46 AM

    "He takes us on a trip to a place where cell phones don't work, and motorcycles do the talking."

    My cell phone works just fine in Beaumont.

  • wacker

    5/13/2017 11:07 AM

    but you can't use it when you are riding because bikes are loud, helmets make it difficult to talk and gloves make it awkward to type.....

