Chatting with Josh Sheehan: Nitro World Games 2017

While on tour in China, we shot over a a few questions to Josh Sheehan to see how 2017 is treating him so far, his thoughts on the Nitro World Games and what to expect at this year's competition.

Related: Josh Sheehan Nitro World Games
Josh Sheehan Nitro World Games
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Feature Videos