Chad Reed: A Hero Returns - Full Documentary

Chad Reed is the best ever Australian and one of the best of all time in the world, in Supercross. The two-time World Champion returns to the AUS-X Open, providing unprecedented behind the scenes access to the event weekend, as he competes in the biggest action sports event in the Southern Hemisphere and prepares for the 2017 World Supercross Championship.

Credit: AUS-X OPEN
