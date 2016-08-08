CRASH: Tim Gajser - 2017 MXGP of The Netherlands 2

Credit: MXGP-TV
2 comments

  • manandmachine

    9/10/2017 11:00 AM

    What is going on with the CRF450R/set up? It's ridiculous. How can a rider of caliber be expected to have confidence in it?

    Ground clearance? Rebound? Forward weight bias?

    Get it right Honda, before Ken and Tim get hurt so bad that they don't get up.

  • ML512

    9/10/2017 11:10 AM

    It caught the frame in the wet, sticky sand. The bike has roughly the same frame cradle to ground clearance that the other manufacturers use...stuff happens, rider miss-judgement.

