CRASH: Tim Gajser - 2017 MXGP of Germany

Credit: MXGP-TV
  • manandmachine

    5/20/2017 1:10 PM

    Two outdoor champions that are having some crazy crashes. Common denominator?

    These two riders are some of the worlds best. Honda needs to look at their rear ground clearance on the new frame. Less than an inch to spare when suspension is in full compression. At the speeds that Roczen and Gasier are riding it doesn't appear to be enough.

    Install some impact sensors on the bottom of bike and figure it out.

    Motocross linkage design has barely changed since the early 90s. There has got to be a way to achieve the necessary rising rate without having that linkage below the swingarm. Some form of Linkless suspension like a PDS or linkage on the top

  • kiwifan

    5/20/2017 1:22 PM

    Ground clearance is not causing the crashes....

  • manandmachine

    5/20/2017 1:26 PM

    TX300?

