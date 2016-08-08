CRASH: Marvin Musquin - 2017 Ironman Motocross National

In the waning moments of the second 450 moto, Marvin Musquin crashes and loses the lead.

Credit: ProMotocross.com
Marvin Musquin Pro Motocross Championship 2017
