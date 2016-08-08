CRASH: Gautier Paulin - 2017 MXGP of USA 1

Gautier Paulin tests out an FMX trick during the first moto of the MXGP of USA. Luckily, he was uninjured and lined up for the second moto.

Credit: MXGP-TV
MXGP of USA
1 comment

  • ocscottie

    9/3/2017 2:52 PM

    That was a gnarly get off!! Glad he did not get hurt and simply walked away, amazing.

