CRASH: Eli Tomac - 2017 Ironman Motocross National 1

Eli Tomac goes down while attempting to challenge Jeffrey Herlings. He would get back up and finish the race in fifth place.

Credit: ProMotocross.com
Related: CRASH Eli Tomac Ironman Ironman MX Pro Motocross Championship 2017
CRASH Eli Tomac Ironman Ironman MX Pro Motocross Championship 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2's videos « Previous

1 comment

  • Muzzmatrix

    8/26/2017 12:56 PM

    Imagine if he didn't go down? What a pass that would've looked like!

Feature Videos