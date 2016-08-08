CRASH: Dean Wilson and his Magic Husqvarna get Separated in Oakland

Dean Wilson and his new Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 were separated during the Semi race in Oakland. Dean, is this the advantage of having a factory bike? Because none of our test bikes do that.

Related: CRASH Dean Wilson Monster Energy Supercross Oakland Supercross 2017
CRASH Dean Wilson Monster Energy Supercross Oakland Supercross 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512's videos « Previous

0 comments
Feature Videos