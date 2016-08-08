CRASH: Cooper Webb Goes Down Shoulder First in Minneapolis 1

Cooper Webb goes down at the end of the first ryhtym section in 450 Heat 2 at Minneapolis. Webb lands shoulder first and while he walked off the track, he didn't return to racing for the evening. No final word on an injury or the extent of one.

Related: Cooper Webb CRASH Minneapolis Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2017
Cooper Webb CRASH Minneapolis Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • Todd_Dooley

    2/19/2017 12:40 AM

    Hopefully he'll be ok

Feature Videos