GD2's videos
Onboard CRASH: Shaun Simpson - 2017 MXGP of Lombardia Qualifying Race
2017 Muddy Creek Motocross National: 250 & 450 Race Highlights
2017 MXGP of Lombardia: MXGP & MX2 Qualifying Race Highlights
Throwback: Sounds of the 2015 Muddy Creek Motocross National
Onboard: Ryder DiFrancesco - 2017 Mammoth Motocross Track Preview
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - 2017 High Point Motocross
Onboard: Christian Craig - 2017 High Point Motocross National
2017 High Point Motocross National: 250 & 450 Race Highlights
CRASH: Eli Tomac in Moto 1 - 2017 High Point Motocross National
Onboard: Gautier Paulin - 2017 MXGP of Russia Qualifying Race
Flying Machine Stories: Episode 2 - Sleetdawg's Two Wheel Life
Andrew_Woods
6/25/2017 10:01 AM
Flaggers that bad at the pro level is just unacceptable. Even last year at Red Bud they had the same flaggers all weekend for the pro national. I raced on the pro loop the day after the national and landed on a crashed rider on the back side of the ski jump and the kid was unconscious with his collar bone sticking through the skin and the flagger did nothing. The flagger at the top just sat there and watched me drag the rider and his bike off the track as he was landed on 2-3 more times. These tracks really need to start hiring flaggers who've raced before and actually have a clue because incidents like this is unacceptable
Big E
6/25/2017 8:15 AM
The guys with the yellow flags are killing it. Literally.
Turbojez
6/25/2017 8:02 AM
What the hell? What is the purpose of having those flaggers there? They are clueless. Honestly something needs to be done about that, pretty embarrasing especially at that level of the sport...
drmarkr
6/25/2017 7:46 AM
What in the actual eff is the matter with these tracks that can't find a flagger that has a fugging clue....???
harescrambled
6/25/2017 7:34 AM
Again with the incompetent flaggers!