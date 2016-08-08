CRASH: Cole Seely - 2017 Muddy Creek Motocross National 5

Cole Seely Crash at the Tennessee National Motocross (Muddy Creek) 2017

Credit: M. Alan Carpenter
5 comments

  • Andrew_Woods

    6/25/2017 10:01 AM

    Flaggers that bad at the pro level is just unacceptable. Even last year at Red Bud they had the same flaggers all weekend for the pro national. I raced on the pro loop the day after the national and landed on a crashed rider on the back side of the ski jump and the kid was unconscious with his collar bone sticking through the skin and the flagger did nothing. The flagger at the top just sat there and watched me drag the rider and his bike off the track as he was landed on 2-3 more times. These tracks really need to start hiring flaggers who've raced before and actually have a clue because incidents like this is unacceptable

  • Big E

    6/25/2017 8:15 AM

    The guys with the yellow flags are killing it. Literally.

  • Turbojez

    6/25/2017 8:02 AM

    What the hell? What is the purpose of having those flaggers there? They are clueless. Honestly something needs to be done about that, pretty embarrasing especially at that level of the sport...

  • drmarkr

    6/25/2017 7:46 AM

    What in the actual eff is the matter with these tracks that can't find a flagger that has a fugging clue....???

  • harescrambled

    6/25/2017 7:34 AM

    Again with the incompetent flaggers!

