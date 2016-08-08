CRASH: Chase Sexton - 2017 Ironman Motocross National

While trying to secure the first podium finish of his career, Chase Sexton runs into the back of a lapper and hits the dirt. He picked himself back up and finished in 10th place.

Credit: ProMotocross.com
Chase Sexton CRASH Ironman Ironman MX Pro Motocross Championship 2017
