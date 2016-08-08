Ben Nelko Prepares for 2017 Arenacross

MPR tuned RTRipper Ben Nelko is feeling strong heading into the 2017 Arenacross Season as part of Team Custom Power Sports. MPR/Race Tech has Ben setup with a solid engine and suspension package and is proud to sponsor Team Custom Power Sports for another year. Tommy White caught up with Ben down at Compound 77 to check in on his final week of prep for the season opener.

Credit: Race Tech Suspension
