Introducing the ET3 Replica Moto - 9. Inspired by his home state of Colorado, Eli Tomac’s Replica Moto 9 features his signature Digital Camo pattern and a Mountain Range across the back of the helmet. Loaded with features including a Matrix Shell, Velocity Flow Ventilation, X-Static Liner, Flying Bridge Visor, Magnetic Cheekpads / Strap Keeper and an Industry leading 5 year warranty.