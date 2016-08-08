Bell Helmets Releases Eli Tomac Replica Moto-9 Helmet 1

Check out the helmet at BellHelmets.com

Introducing the ET3 Replica Moto - 9. Inspired by his home state of Colorado, Eli Tomac’s Replica Moto 9 features his signature Digital Camo pattern and a Mountain Range across the back of the helmet. Loaded with features including a Matrix Shell, Velocity Flow Ventilation, X-Static Liner, Flying Bridge Visor, Magnetic Cheekpads / Strap Keeper and an Industry leading 5 year warranty. 

Credit: Bell Helmets
1 comment

  • Markus123

    6/2/2017 2:48 PM

    Wow, I just found my new helmet. Digital camo is just dope and ET3 is one of my favorite riders!

