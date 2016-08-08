Behind the Scenes: TLD / GoPro / Red Bull KTM - San Diego Supercross

(Corona, Ca. Jan 16th 2017) – Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath took his second-straight win as the second round of the season took place inside Petco Park. McElrath put in the work during the 18-lap main event as he came from behind to extend his points lead.



“That was a really tough race, but we train hard for moments like this,” said McElrath. “It’s not supposed to be easy and our team manager has been reminding us that we’ve put in the work to be right here. It was a really hard track and pretty demanding. There were a few times I felt like I was going to go down, but managed to keep it up. I am so happy to give this to my team two weeks in a row. I’m ready to go back to Anaheim and do what we can to keep it going next week.” It was another near perfect day for McElrath, but unfortunately his teammate Mitchell Oldenburg encountered trouble in practice and suffered a broken collarbone.