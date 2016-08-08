Behind the Scenes: TLD / GoPro / Red Bull KTM - Anaheim 1 Supercross

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL/KTM’S MCELRATH CAPTURES ELECTRIC FIRST CAREER WIN AT SUPERCROSS SEASON OPENER



Anaheim, Calif. (January 7, 2017) – Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath claimed his first career victory inside Angel Stadium as the 2017 supercross season got underway. It was a near perfect day for the North Carolinian, who grabbed the heat race win on his way to an emotional main event win. Mitchell Oldenburg wasn’t far off his teammate, finishing just off the podium in fourth.



Entering the season opener healthy, a welcome change from 2016, McElrath proved from the first gate drop that he meant business. He claimed a dominant heat race win that gave him a great gate pick for the main event which paid off as he shot out and grabbed the first holeshot of the season. McElrath kept his pace the entire 15 minutes plus one lap to be the first point’s leader of the season.



“It’s so unreal,” said McElrath. “This is such a great feeling. I’ve been working really hard and this is the first time in a while where I’ve entered the season healthy. We’ll keep working hard and pushing each weekend to be up on the podium.”



Like his teammate, Oldenburg got off to a great start at the season opener. He finished third in his heat and started inside the top 10 in the main event. Oldenburg made some quick passes in the early laps to settle in quickly to fourth where he crossed the finish line.



After a great start for the team, the second round takes the crew to Petco Park that features a beautiful backdrop of downtown San Diego.



The riders were sporting the SE Corse Orange Limited Edition racewear and the SE4 Team Orange helmet. See all of the 2017 gear sets and the 2017 Moto Helmets online and at your local TLD retailer.



250SX Class Main Event Results



Shane McElrath (KTM)

Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

Martin Davalos (Husqvarna)

Mitchell Oldenburg (KTM)

Justin Hill (Kawasaki)

Jeremy Martin (Honda)