BABY RIDER | Insane 10 Year Old MX Racer

Meet Wal Beaney. He's 10 years old, and he loves to shred dirt bikes. He is the BABY RIDER!
Inspired by Edgar Wright's new movie 'Baby Driver', one of the best films of the summer.
Wal will be representing Team GB at the world championships this month, wish him luck in the comments below!
Credit: www.toofastmedaigroup.com
