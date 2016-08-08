Austin Forkner Shredding Lake Elsinore Supercross

We caught up with Austin Forkner out at Lake Elsinore for some Supercross practice last week. Hear what he has to say about the team, being a rookie, and his future plans as he fights in a very competitive class each weekend.

Credit: Motocross Action Magazine
Austin Forkner Lake Elsinore MX
