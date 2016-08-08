Arnaud Tonus & Shaun Simpson Test Out the 2018 Yamaha YZ450

Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP's Arnaud Tonus will be the first rider to race the 2018 YZ450F on the world stage with the bike making its MXGP debut this weekend at the MXGP of Czech Republic in Loket.

Credit: Yamaha
Arnaud Tonus WILVO Yamaha
