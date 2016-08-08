Animated Track Map: High Point MX

Take a virtual lap through High Point, the site of round four of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Watch the race live on MAVTV, NBC and NBC Sports Gold on Saturday, June 17th.

Credit: AmericanMotocross
Related: High Point Raceway Pro Motocross Championship 2017
High Point Raceway Pro Motocross Championship 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Feature Videos