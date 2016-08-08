Alpinestars 2018 Motocross Collection

Alpinestars’ Motocross Collection for 2018 once again sets the industry standard in protection, performance, and comfort, with a range of new class-leading products fusing innovative design and groundbreaking material technologies.



Filmed on location in the U.S. and Europe with Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Romain Febvre, Jeffrey Herlings, Pauls Jonass, and Jett Reynolds. They follow the legacy and rely on Alpinestars as the leading innovator of technical riding apparel, footwear and protection.



Music:

Artist: Generdyn

Song: Lethal Shot



For more on Alpinestars please visit:

http://www.alpinestars.com



SUBSCRIBE to the official Alpinestars Youtube channel here:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Feel free to post a comment and we encourage you to hit the "Like" button!



Follow us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alpinestars

Facebook: https://facebook.com/alpinestars