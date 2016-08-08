Over the last 50 years a lot has changed, but one thing has stayed the same, family and Motocross. This is the story of how a flooded wasteland was transformed into the longest running night time motocross track in the country. This track has been the proving grounds for some of the fastest racers to ever swing a leg over a bike.



Come join us in celebrating the rich history of Thursday Night Motocross and the legacy that Duane Wylder helped create.